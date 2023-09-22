Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Monroe County, Wisconsin, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Monroe County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Sparta High School at Holmen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Holmen, WI
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.