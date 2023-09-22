High school football is happening this week in Monroe County, Wisconsin, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Manitowoc County
  • Ozaukee County
  • Sheboygan County

    • Monroe County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Sparta High School at Holmen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Holmen, WI
    • Conference: Mississippi Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.