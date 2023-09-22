Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Marinette County, Wisconsin this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Florence High School at Niagara High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Niagara, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crivitz High School at Tomahawk High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Tomahawk, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

