How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, September 22
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the only matchup on the Ligue 1 slate today, OGC Nice and AS Monaco hit the pitch at Stade Louis II.
We have what you need in terms of how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch AS Monaco vs OGC Nice
OGC Nice (2-3-0) makes the trip to play AS Monaco (3-2-0) at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: AS Monaco (+115)
- Underdog: OGC Nice (+230)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.