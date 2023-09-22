Root for your favorite local high school football team in Iron County, Wisconsin this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Price County
  • Crawford County
  • Florence County
  • Walworth County
  • Rock County
  • Kenosha County
  • Chippewa County
  • Winnebago County
  • Forest County
  • Outagamie County

    • Iron County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Ladysmith High School at Hurley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Hurley, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.