Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chippewa County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Chippewa County, Wisconsin and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Chippewa County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
New Richmond High School at Chippewa Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Chippewa Falls, WI
- Conference: Big Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
