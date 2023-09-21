Miles Mikolas will take the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) on Thursday, September 21 against the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66), who will counter with Wade Miley. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The favored Cardinals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -105. An 8.5-run total is listed in this contest.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (7-12, 4.84 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (8-4, 3.38 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to bet on the Brewers' matchup versus the Cardinals but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Brewers (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to defeat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will William Contreras get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 32 (46.4%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a 32-37 record (winning 46.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

In the last 10 games, the Cardinals have not been favored on the moneyline.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a mark of 30-29 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Brewers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.