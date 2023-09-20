Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) and St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on September 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-6) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (6-4) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Brewers have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread).

The Brewers have been victorious in 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 30-29 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (672 total, 4.5 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

