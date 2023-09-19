Brewers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) and St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on September 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Trevor Megill (1-0) to the mound, while Drew Rom (1-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 45 (59.2%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has entered 76 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 45-31 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Milwaukee ranks 19th in the majors with 665 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Adrian Houser vs Eury Pérez
|September 15
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Wade Miley vs Jake Irvin
|September 16
|Nationals
|W 9-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Trevor Williams
|September 17
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Brandon Woodruff vs Patrick Corbin
|September 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Adam Wainwright
|September 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Trevor Megill vs Drew Rom
|September 20
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 21
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Miles Mikolas
|September 22
|@ Marlins
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Johnny Cueto
|September 23
|@ Marlins
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 24
|@ Marlins
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Braxton Garrett
