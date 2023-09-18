Monday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) and St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on September 18.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (12-8) for the Brewers and Adam Wainwright (4-11) for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Brewers have won 45, or 60%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-8, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 64.9% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 665 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule