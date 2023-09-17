With the Green Bay Packers squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Romeo Doubs a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)

Doubs also chipped in with 42 grabs for 425 yards and three TDs last season on 67 targets. He delivered 32.7 yards per game.

Doubs scored a receiving touchdown three times last season (out of 13 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Romeo Doubs Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 4 37 0 Week 2 Bears 3 2 27 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 8 8 73 1 Week 4 Patriots 8 5 47 1 Week 5 Giants 5 3 29 0 Week 6 Jets 9 4 21 0 Week 7 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 4 62 1 Week 9 @Lions 1 1 18 0 Week 15 Rams 5 5 55 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 6 3 36 0 Week 17 Vikings 4 3 20 0 Week 18 Lions 2 0 0 0

