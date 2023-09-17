Romeo Doubs has a tough matchup when his Green Bay Packers play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons concede 127.0 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

Doubs also contributed with 425 receiving yards on 42 catches (on 67 targets) and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Doubs and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Doubs vs. the Falcons

Doubs vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Versus Atlanta last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Falcons gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Atlanta allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to five players last season.

Doubs will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense a year ago (231.9 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons' defense was ranked 23rd in the NFL at 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game last year.

Watch Packers vs Falcons on Fubo!

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Doubs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Doubs Receiving Insights

In five of his 13 games (38.5%) last season, Doubs went over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 425 receiving yards on 67 targets last season, he was 109th in the NFL (6.3 yards per target).

Doubs had a receiving touchdown in three of 13 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Doubs' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 9/11/2022 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2022 Week 3 8 TAR / 8 REC / 73 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/2/2022 Week 4 8 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/9/2022 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/16/2022 Week 6 9 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/30/2022 Week 8 7 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/6/2022 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/19/2022 Week 15 5 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/25/2022 Week 16 6 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 1/1/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 1/8/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.