According to bookmakers, the Green Bay Packers (1-0) are just 1.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023. A point total of 40.5 has been set for this matchup.

The betting trends and insights for the Packers can be found in this article before they play the Falcons. The betting trends and insights for the Falcons can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Packers.

Packers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

Green Bay vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

Packers vs. Falcons Betting Insights

Green Bay beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Packers went 4-7 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or greater last year.

Last year, eight of Green Bay's 17 games hit the over.

Atlanta posted a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Falcons covered the spread five times last year (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

In 17 Atlanta games last year, seven of them hit the over.

