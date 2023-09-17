The Green Bay Packers play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons.

Check out the best contributors in this outing between the Falcons and the Packers, and what player prop bets to evaluate.

Sign up to bet on the Falcons-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds

Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +550

Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jordan Love 216.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) - Romeo Doubs - - 41.5 (-113) Luke Musgrave - - 35.5 (-113) Jayden Reed - - 41.0 (-113)

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mack Hollins - - 26.5 (-113) Drake London - - 43.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 36.5 (-113) Desmond Ridder 183.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Bijan Robinson - 57.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.