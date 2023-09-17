A win by the Green Bay Packers over the Atlanta Falcons is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM ET (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

On offense, the Falcons ranked 15th in the NFL with 21.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 23rd in points allowed (362.1 points allowed per contest). The Packers averaged 21.8 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 14th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked 17th, giving up 21.8 points per game.

Packers vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+1.5) Over (40) Packers 28, Falcons 18

The Packers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Packers had an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.

Green Bay and its opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Last season, Packers games resulted in an average scoring total of 44.5, which is 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

Atlanta put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Falcons covered the spread twice last season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Atlanta and its opponent combined to hit the over in seven of 17 contests last season.

The point total average for Falcons games last season was 43.7, 3.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Packers vs. Falcons 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 21.5 22.7 24.9 21.6 17.6 24 Green Bay 21.8 21.8 23.9 21.3 19.4 22.4

