The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) will look to upset the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 19.5 points. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the contest.

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • City: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-19.5) 63.5 -1000 +650
DraftKings Wisconsin (-19) 63.5 -1000 +650
FanDuel Wisconsin (-19.5) 63.5 -1200 +720

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
  • The Badgers have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Georgia Southern has won all one of its games against the spread this year.

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

