Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) will look to upset the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 19.5 points. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-19.5)
|63.5
|-1000
|+650
|DraftKings
|Wisconsin (-19)
|63.5
|-1000
|+650
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-19.5)
|63.5
|-1200
|+720
Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- The Badgers have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Georgia Southern has won all one of its games against the spread this year.
Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
