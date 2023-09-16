The Fortinet Championship is in progress, and after the second round Robby Shelton is in 11th place at -7.

Looking to wager on Robby Shelton at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +10000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Robby Shelton Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Shelton has finished better than par on six occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Shelton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Shelton has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Shelton has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -7 269 0 15 0 2 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Shelton has had an average finish of 37th in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Shelton has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Shelton finished 21st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 107 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Shelton has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,269 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Shelton's Last Time Out

Shelton shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Shelton shot better than just 15% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Shelton recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Shelton had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Shelton's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

In that most recent tournament, Shelton's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Shelton ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 3.4.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Shelton underperformed compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Shelton Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Shelton's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.