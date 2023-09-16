The No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-1) will face each other at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oklahoma vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Tulsa?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 30, Tulsa 25

Oklahoma 30, Tulsa 25 Oklahoma has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Sooners have played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Tulsa lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Golden Hurricane have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +1400 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Sooners' implied win probability is 98.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulsa (+28.5)



Tulsa (+28.5) So far this season, Oklahoma is unbeaten against the spread.

This season, the Sooners won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 28.5 points or more.

Tulsa has one win against the spread in two games this season.

This year, the Golden Hurricane won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 28.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Oklahoma vs. Tulsa matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) The point total for the game of 59.5 is 17 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma (50.5 points per game) and Tulsa (26 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.3 63.3 Implied Total AVG 45 45 ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 52.5 66.5 Implied Total AVG 48.5 47 50 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.