The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (+29.5) Under (65.5) Ohio State 35, Western Kentucky 11

Week 3 Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The Buckeyes have a 99.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Buckeyes have no wins against the spread this season.

Ohio State has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 29.5-point favorites (0-2).

Ohio State games this season have posted an average total of 58.0, which is 7.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hilltoppers have a 5.3% chance to win.

The Hilltoppers are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

No Hilltoppers one games with a set total this season have hit the over.

Western Kentucky games this year have averaged an over/under of 70.5 points, 5.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Buckeyes vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 29.0 5.0 35.0 7.0 23.0 3.0 Western Kentucky 46.5 23.0 46.5 23.0 -- --

