FC Juarez (4-2-1) travels to take on Necaxa (0-3-4) at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN and ViX+

Favorite: Necaxa (+155)

Necaxa (+155) Underdog: FC Juarez (+190)

FC Juarez (+190) Draw: (+215)

Watch CF Monterrey vs Club Leon

Club Leon (2-2-3) makes the trip to face CF Monterrey (3-1-2) at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF Monterrey (-120)

CF Monterrey (-120) Underdog: Club Leon (+300)

Club Leon (+300) Draw: (+285)

Watch CF America vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas (4-1-2) is on the road to face CF America (3-2-1) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

11:10 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF America (-130)

CF America (-130) Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+360)

Guadalajara Chivas (+360) Draw: (+270)

