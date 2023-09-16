Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) and the Washington Nationals (65-83) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on September 16.

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (9-8) for the Brewers and Trevor Williams (6-10) for the Nationals.

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 44 out of the 73 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has played as favorites of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 655 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule