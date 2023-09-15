Is there high school football on the docket this week in Racine County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Racine Saint Catherines High School at Brown Deer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Brown Deer, WI

Brown Deer, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Union High School at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Union Grove, WI

Union Grove, WI Conference: Southern Lakes

Southern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookfield Academy at Catholic Central High School