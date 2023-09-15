Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Racine County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Racine County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Racine Saint Catherines High School at Brown Deer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Brown Deer, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Union High School at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Union Grove, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookfield Academy at Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Burlington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
