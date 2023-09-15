If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Marinette County, Wisconsin this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Gibraltar High School at Wausaukee High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15

6:55 PM CT on September 15 Location: Wausaukee, WI

Wausaukee, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Elcho High School at Niagara High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Niagara, WI

Niagara, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Crandon High School at Crivitz High School