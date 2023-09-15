Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Marathon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Marathon County, Wisconsin this week.
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Marathon High School at Abbotsford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Abbotsford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
