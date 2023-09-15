Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Columbia County, Wisconsin and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Madison Edgewood High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lodi, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weed High School at Fall River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Fall River, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.