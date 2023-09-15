Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Burnett County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Burnett County, Wisconsin this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burnett County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Grantsburg High School at Ishpeming High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.