Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +155 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Milwaukee and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 7.7.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been the moneyline favorite 72 total times this season. They've gone 43-29 in those games.

Milwaukee has gone 5-7 (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

In the 146 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-75-6).

The Brewers have a 4-6-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-29 39-35 34-27 48-37 64-41 18-23

