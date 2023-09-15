Friday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) and the Washington Nationals (65-82) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on September 15.

The Brewers will give the ball to Wade Miley (7-4, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.28 ERA).

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 43, or 59.7%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 5-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 650 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers' 3.84 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule