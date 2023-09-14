Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Homestead High School at Hartford Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI Conference: North Shore

North Shore How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Ozaukee High School at Reedsville High School