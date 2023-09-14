High school football is happening this week in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Wisconsin Lutheran High School at Kettle Moraine High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 14

6:30 PM CT on September 14 Location: Wales, WI

Wales, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeside Lutheran High School at University School of Milwaukee

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitefish Bay High School at West Bend East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Oak Creek High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Milwaukee Academy Of Science High School at Aurora Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Catholic Memorial High School at Wauwatosa East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Wauwatosa, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Racine Saint Catherines High School at Brown Deer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Brown Deer, WI

Brown Deer, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dominican High School at Living Word Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Jackson, WI

Jackson, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Francis High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther High School at Saint Thomas More High School