Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jefferson County, Wisconsin has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lakeside Lutheran High School at University School of Milwaukee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Randolph High School at Johnson Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Johnson Creek, WI
- Conference: Trailways
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watertown Luther Prep School High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
