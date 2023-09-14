The Minnesota Vikings (0-1) are listed as one-touchdown underdogs on Thursday, September 14, 2023 against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). The contest's point total is listed at 48.5.

The Eagles' betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Vikings. The betting insights and trends for the Vikings can be found in this article before they play the Eagles.

Eagles vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Philadelphia vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Eagles vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Philadelphia had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Eagles' ATS record as 7-point favorites or greater was 3-4 last season.

Out of 17 Philadelphia games last season, 10 went over the total.

Minnesota posted a 7-8-1 record against the spread last year.

Minnesota had 11 of its 17 games hit the over last season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.