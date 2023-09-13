In Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Las Vegas Aces will go up against the Chicago Sky.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sky vs. Aces

Chicago averages only 1.4 more points per game (81.7) than Las Vegas gives up (80.3).

The Sky have put together a 15-7 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.6% from the field.

Chicago shoots 37.2% from three-point distance this season. That's 2.9 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.3%).

The Sky have a 17-6 record when the team makes more than 34.3% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Chicago rebound at nearly the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 1.5 more rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

While the Sky are scoring 81.7 points per game in 2023, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, amassing 85.4 a contest.

In its past 10 games, Chicago is sinking 9 threes per game, 0.7 more than its season average (8.3). It also has a higher three-point percentage over its past 10 games (38%) compared to its season average (37.2%).

The Sky are making 9 threes per game in their past 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (8.3). Likewise, they have a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (38%) compared to their season average from beyond the arc (37.2%).

Sky Injuries