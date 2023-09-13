The Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky will match up in Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have covered 20 times in 39 matchups with a spread this season.

The Sky have compiled a 20-18-0 record against the spread this year.

Las Vegas has been favored by 16.5 points or more 12 times this season, and covered the spread in eight of those contests.

So far this season, 23 out of the Aces' 39 games have gone over the point total.

A total of 20 Sky games this season have hit the over.

