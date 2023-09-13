At +4000 as of September 13, the Green Bay Packers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Packers games hit the over.

Green Bay ranked 17th in total offense (337.9 yards per game) and 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Packers went 5-4 at home last season and 3-5 on the road.

Green Bay picked up five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

Also, Jones had 59 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Also, Dillon had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 17 games last year, Quay Walker collected 1.5 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL and 119 tackles.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +12500 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +5000 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +8000 8 October 29 Vikings - +5000 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2000 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +8000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +12500 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +20000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +5000 18 January 7 Bears - +12500

