Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) and Miami Marlins (74-71) going head-to-head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on September 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Trevor Megill (1-0) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (8-6) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 43, or 60.6%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Milwaukee has won 36 of its 61 games, or 59%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 54.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored 646 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Brewers Schedule