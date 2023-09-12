The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (hitting .318 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI), take on starter JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with 133 hits, batting .283 this season with 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .348.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 88 of 122 games this year (72.1%), including 39 multi-hit games (32.0%).

In 15 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 59 of 122 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 64 .294 AVG .273 .382 OBP .340 .491 SLG .422 25 XBH 24 8 HR 7 31 RBI 38 38/30 K/BB 68/22 0 SB 4

