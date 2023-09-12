Tyrone Taylor vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After batting .243 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to JT Chargois) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks while batting .220.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 56 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.1% of those games.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (10.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (18 of 56), with two or more RBI six times (10.7%).
- He has scored in 20 of 56 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.190
|.305
|OBP
|.218
|.455
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|20/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|3
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois (2-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when the right-hander threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without allowing a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.