Carlos Santana vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana, who went 1-for-2 last time out, take on JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .233 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 walks.
- Santana has recorded a hit in 80 of 130 games this year (61.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 54 of 130 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|31/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Chargois (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without giving up a hit.
