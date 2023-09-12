The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field against Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at American Family Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB play with 146 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.381).

The Brewers rank 25th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in runs scored with 643 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers' .317 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.195).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.83 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Peralta is trying to secure his 15th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Peralta is looking for his 18th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

In five of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Away Freddy Peralta Colin Selby 9/8/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Colin Rea Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Corbin Burnes Gerrit Cole 9/11/2023 Marlins W 12-0 Home Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/12/2023 Marlins - Home Freddy Peralta JT Chargois 9/13/2023 Marlins - Home Colin Rea Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins - Home Wade Miley Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals - Home Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals - Home Brandon Woodruff Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals - Home Freddy Peralta Patrick Corbin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.