Brewers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) and the Miami Marlins (74-70) facing off at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 12.
The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (11-8) for the Brewers and JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins.
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 2-2.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 42 (60%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee is 13-12 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 643 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.89 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|@ Pirates
|L 5-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Colin Selby
|September 8
|@ Yankees
|W 8-2
|Colin Rea vs Luis Severino
|September 9
|@ Yankees
|W 9-2
|Wade Miley vs Michael King
|September 10
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Gerrit Cole
|September 11
|Marlins
|W 12-0
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 12
|Marlins
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs JT Chargois
|September 13
|Marlins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Braxton Garrett
|September 14
|Marlins
|-
|Wade Miley vs Eury Pérez
|September 15
|Nationals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
|September 16
|Nationals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Trevor Williams
|September 17
|Nationals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Patrick Corbin
