Victor Caratini -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .247 with three doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 29 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has driven in a run in 18 games this season (34.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.7%).

He has scored in 17 of 52 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .228 AVG .263 .326 OBP .327 .367 SLG .368 5 XBH 4 3 HR 3 9 RBI 13 23/10 K/BB 19/9 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings