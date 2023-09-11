The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .232 with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 79 of 129 games this year (61.2%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (20.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (18 of 129), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this season (46 of 129), with more than one RBI 19 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53 games this season (41.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 48 .302 AVG .238 .373 OBP .319 .453 SLG .436 4 XBH 22 2 HR 7 6 RBI 36 10/6 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings