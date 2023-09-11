Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) clash with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (74-69) in the series opener at American Family Field on Monday, September 11. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+120). The total is 7 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (4-1, 2.30 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.77 ERA)

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 41, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 20-17 record (winning 54.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 1-3 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Marlins have come away with 33 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 12 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Mark Canha 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Willy Adames 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st Win NL Central -549 - 1st

