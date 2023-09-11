Monday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) taking on the Miami Marlins (74-69) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff (4-1) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (9-8).

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 41 (59.4%) of those contests.

Milwaukee is 20-17 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 631 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

