The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with 130 hits, batting .282 this season with 49 extra-base hits.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 71.7% of his games this year (86 of 120), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (31.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Contreras has driven home a run in 46 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 63 .289 AVG .276 .373 OBP .344 .488 SLG .428 25 XBH 24 8 HR 7 31 RBI 38 38/28 K/BB 66/22 0 SB 4

