Sky vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Connecticut Sun (27-12) welcome in the Chicago Sky (17-22) after victories in four home games in a row. The contest begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Sun matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sky vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-9.5)
|162.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sun (-9.5)
|162.5
|-500
|+330
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sun (-9.5)
|162.5
|-525
|+365
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have covered 20 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Sky are 19-18-0 ATS this season.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Chicago has an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season.
- A total of 21 out of the Sun's 37 games this season have gone over the point total.
- The Sky and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 38 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.