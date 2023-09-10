The Chicago Bears (0-0) will face off against NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers (0-0), on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Bears favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 40.5 points.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's matchup between the Bears and the Packers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Sign up to live bet on the Bears-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Packers vs Bears on Fubo!

Packers vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Packers led after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last season.

The Packers averaged 3.9 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.5 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

Last season, the Bears were leading after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

On offense, Chicago averaged 4.6 points in the first quarter (14th-ranked) last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 4.8 points on average in the first quarter (22nd-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Packers won the second quarter seven times, lost seven times, and were knotted up three times.

In the second quarter last year, the Packers averaged 6.9 points on offense and gave up an average of seven points on defense.

The Bears won the second quarter four times, lost 12 times, and were knotted up one time in 17 games last season.

Chicago's offense averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter last year. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 9.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Packers won the third quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up three times.

The Packers' offense averaged 4.8 points in the third quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 4.8 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 17 games last season, the Bears outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Bears put up an average of 5.5 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) last year. On defense, they surrendered 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Packers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games last year, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in three games.

The Packers averaged 5.2 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 5.1 points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

In the Bears' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost 11 times, and tied one time.

Offensively, Chicago averaged four points in the fourth quarter (31st-ranked) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it gave up 5.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (12th-ranked).

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Packers vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Packers had the lead six times (4-2 in those games), were behind nine times (3-6), and were tied two times (1-1).

The Packers' offense averaged 10.8 points in the first half last season. On defense, they gave up 12.5 points on average in the first half.

The Bears had the lead five times, trailed 11 times, and were knotted up one time at the completion of the first half last season.

Chicago averaged 11.3 points in the first half (15th-ranked) last season. On defense, it surrendered 14.2 points on average in the first half (31st-ranked).

2nd Half

The Packers won the second half in seven games last season, lost the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in four games.

The Packers' offense averaged 10.1 points in the second half last year. Defensively, they gave up 9.9 points on average in the second half.

Last season, the Bears won the second half in seven games, lost the second half in nine games, and tied the second half in one game.

Chicago averaged 9.5 points in the second half last year. Defensively, it surrendered 11.4 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Bears or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.