Mark Canha and his .512 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (153 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 walks while batting .263.

Canha will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last games.

In 73 of 118 games this year (61.9%) Canha has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (17.8%).

Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (7.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Canha has driven home a run in 36 games this season (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (33.1%), including three games with multiple runs (2.5%).

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 62 .271 AVG .256 .362 OBP .357 .400 SLG .402 14 XBH 18 4 HR 5 21 RBI 28 36/19 K/BB 33/26 6 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings