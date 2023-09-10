With the Chicago Bears (0-0) and the Green Bay Packers (0-0) playing on September 10 at Soldier Field, Justin Fields and Jordan Love will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Packers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Jordan Love vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Jordan Love 2022 Stats Justin Fields 4 Games Played 15 66.7% Completion % 60.4% 195 (48.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,242 (149.5) 1 Touchdowns 17 0 Interceptions 11 -1 (-0.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 1,143 (76.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 8

Bears Defensive Stats

The Bears' defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked 32nd in the league with 463 points allowed (27.2 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Chicago was midde-of-the-road last year, ranking 18th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,716 (218.6 per game).

Against the run, the Bears' defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked second-to-last in the league with 157.3 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 26th in the NFL with 4.9 yards allowed per run attempt.

Defensively, Chicago ranked 32nd in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 49.0%. It was 28th in red-zone percentage allowed at 64.5%.

Packers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Packers were middle-of-the-pack in points allowed (21.8 per game), ranking 17th in the NFL.

When it came to stopping the pass, Green Bay's defense was on top of its game, with 3,349 passing yards allowed last year (sixth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Packers were one of the lesser defenses in the league, allowing the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL (139.5 per game). Meanwhile, they ranked 23rd with 18 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Green Bay ranked 13th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 53.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked eighth at 37.6%.

