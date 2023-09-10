The Milwaukee Brewers (79-62) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the New York Yankees (70-72) on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.63 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.90 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-8) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound first for the Brewers in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.

Burnes has collected 18 quality starts this season.

Burnes will try to continue a 27-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

In six of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (13-4) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.90 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .217 in 29 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 29 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks third, 1.050 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.